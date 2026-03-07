HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
New Delhi-Ahmedabad special train tonight for T20 WC finals

Sat, 07 March 2026
17:25
Northern Railway will operate a special train from New Delhi to Ahmedabad on Saturday at 11.45 pm for cricket enthusiasts who wish to watch the T20 World Cup final. 

"Due to an increase in flight ticket costs and unavailability of train tickets following a surge in the number of passengers willing to go to Ahmedabad, we have decided to operate a special train from New Delhi for the convenience of cricket lovers," Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said. 

"The 19-coach special train with ACII and ACIII classes will commence from New Delhi tonight at 11.45 and reach Sabarmati tomorrow at 2.30 pm via Delhi Cantt, Gurugram and Jaipur," he added. 

Officials informed that train number 04062 is available for booking on the IRCTC website and mobile application. -- PTI  

