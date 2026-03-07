Netflix To Open Global VFX Hub In Hyderabad

19:29

Netflix is all set to open its Hyderabad hub focusing on high-value post-production, VFX, and virtual production capabilities on March 12.





Hyderabad already hosts some of the world's renowned firms in the VFX space. Warner Bros. Discovery, Walt Disney, Skyline VFX, Mattel, Barnstorm VFX, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft are some of the biggest brands with a presence in the city.





The addition of Netflix to this list reaffirms its position as a leading destination in the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) sector.





Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Minister D Sridhar Babu, is likely to inaugurate the hub. This would be the US company's second office in India after Mumbai.





The company chose Hyderabad for its strong infrastructure and skilled talent pool, which make it an ideal place for the AVGC sector, a government statement said. The government said its progressive vision for the media and entertainment sector drove the company to choose Hyderabad to set up its global office spanning 30,000 square feet.





As part of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, the government is looking to position the state at the forefront of technology, innovation, and creative industries. The government is working on positioning Hyderabad as the South Indian film & AVGC superhub. They are doing this by integrating film studios & the AVGC ecosystem, focusing on bringing together investments and global collaborations for AVGC startups, and building AI-driven VFX capabilities and shared studios.​​​​​​​





-- Shine Jacob, Business Standard