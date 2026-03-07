HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi congratulates Nepal govt, people for successful polls

Sat, 07 March 2026
Share:
17:50
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the people and government of Nepal for the successful conduct of elections in the Himalayan nation, and said the historic milestone is a proud moment in Nepal's democratic journey.

Modi also said that as a close friend and neighbour, India remains steadfast in its commitment to working closely with the people of Nepal and its new government to scale new heights of shared peace, progress and prosperity.

"I warmly congratulate the people and government of Nepal on the successful and peaceful conduct of elections. It is heartening to see my Nepali sisters and brothers exercise their democratic rights so vibrantly. This historic milestone is a proud moment in Nepal's democratic journey," Modi said in a post on X.

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) was on Saturday heading towards a landslide victory in Nepal's first general elections since the violent Gen Z protests last year, shattering the dominance of the established political parties.

The RSP, which was formed in 2022 by Ravi Lamichhane, has won 39 of the 50 seats declared so far, including a clean sweep in the 10 constituencies of Kathmandu district, and is leading in 80 others, according to the Election Commission of Nepal.

The RSP, which has projected Balendra Shah as its prime ministerial candidate and organised its first election campaign at Janakpur in Madhesh, is heading towards a clean sweep of the province. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Today Iran will be...': Trump's 'certain death' warning
LIVE! 'Today Iran will be...': Trump's 'certain death' warning

Jaishankar explains why India let Iran warship dock in Kochi
Jaishankar explains why India let Iran warship dock in Kochi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar affirms India's self-determined and 'unstoppable' rise, emphasising the nation's strategic growth and role in the Indian Ocean region amid evolving global dynamics.

Iran apologises to neighbours; reacts to US surrender demand
Iran apologises to neighbours; reacts to US surrender demand

Amidst ongoing conflict, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signals a potential de-escalation by apologising to neighbouring countries while firmly rejecting US President Donald Trump's demand for unconditional surrender.

Pak's CDF Munir meets Saudi defence minister amid Iran war
Pak's CDF Munir meets Saudi defence minister amid Iran war

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, Pakistan's defence chief visited Saudi Arabia to discuss regional security and the mutual defence pact between the two nations, focusing on de-escalation strategies.

'Indians have been good actors': US on Russian oil waiver
'Indians have been good actors': US on Russian oil waiver

The US has granted India permission to buy Russian oil already in transit to ease global supply pressures amidst the West Asia conflict. This decision comes after India agreed to halt sanctioned Russian oil purchases and substitute them...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO