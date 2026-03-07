Iran launches 23rd wave of strikes against US bases

10:37

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has initiated the 23rd phase of 'Operation True Promise 4', deploying a new generation of missile technology against American regional bases and targets within the occupied territories, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported on Friday.





According to a statement released by the IRGC's Public Relations Office on Friday, this latest stage of the campaign involved a 'combined drone and missile strike' executed earlier in the day.





The military wing noted that the offensive utilised sophisticated systems capable of engaging various high-priority objectives.





"In this wave, new-generation solid-fuel and liquid-fuel missiles targeted objectives in the occupied territories and American bases in the region," the Corps stated, as relayed by the Tehran-based news outlet.





The IRGC confirmed that several US military facilities were hit during the barrage.





"The headquarters of US terrorist forces at the Sheikh Isa, Juffair, Ali al-Salem, and Al Azraq bases were among the targets struck in this wave," the statement detailed, identifying outposts located in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.





Reporting on the geographic reach of the strike, the Iranian state media house noted that the IRGC also focused on the 'important and sensitive area of Be'er Sheva'.





Within this technological hub, the Corps claimed that 'advanced technology centers, cybersecurity facilities, and military support centers were among the targets' successfully engaged.





Earlier on Friday, the IRGC heralded the start of another segment of the operation, praising the 'flawless execution of missile launches from the unbreakable chain of IRGC missile bases'.





This phase was reportedly intended to 'decisively shattered the arrogant propaganda of global oppression claiming Iran's defensive capabilities are weakening or that missile and drone operations are faltering'.





Official Iranian broadcasts further specified that the arsenal used in the operation included the Khorramshahr-4, Kheibar, and Fattah missiles.





These strikes follow a week of what Tehran describes as a 'new bout of unprovoked aggression' by US and Israeli forces against Iranian territory.





The IRGC maintains that its retaliatory campaign has reached 'deep inside the cities of Tel Aviv and the holy occupied city of al-Quds'.





Furthermore, the statement asserted that Iranian forces have struck significant maritime assets, including the 'Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and a US destroyer' situated in the Indian Ocean. -- ANI