Follow Rediff on:      
Iran apologises to neighbors, defies US 'surrender' demand

Sat, 07 March 2026
15:53
As the West Asia conflict entered Day 7 on Saturday, Iran appeared to have struck a note of reconciliation with its Gulf neighbours. 

In a televised address Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that a decision has been taken by the leadership council not to attack neighbouring countries.
 
"I apologise to the neighbouring countries. We have no intention of invading other countries. The temporary leadership council announced yesterday that there will be no more attacks on neighbouring countries and no missile launches, unless attacks originate from those countries against Iran,"  Pezeshkian said.
 
At the same time, he struck a note of defiance ruling out any suggestion of Iran surrendering as the US-Israel intensified its campaign with greater firepower. 
 
"They will take their dreams of us surrendering unconditionally to the grave," he said.
 
The Iranian President's came after US President Donald Trump declared that there would be "no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender", asserting that Tehran must capitulate before any diplomatic negotiations can proceed.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasised that the US and its allies, particularly Israel, would only consider an agreement with Iran after the country's leadership completely yields and is replaced by "great & acceptable leader(s)".
 
 He also articulated ambitions to help reconstruct Iran into a stronger nation following its capitulation, coining the phrase "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)" in an echo of his familiar political slogan.
 
 "There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!),"" his post read.

