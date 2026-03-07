HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
If not politics, I would have pursued...: Rahul Gandhi

Sat, 07 March 2026
13:32
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that if he was not in politics, he would probably be doing some entrepreneurship in the aerospace world.

Rahul was responding to a query during a dialogue with the Information Technology Fraternity at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said he has been defined as a politician by many, but he actually does a lot of other things.

Rahul, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said he was of the view that calling someone a politician, technocrat, techie or engineer were "constricting definitions".

"If I was not working for a political organisation, I would probably be doing some entrepreneurship, probably in the aerospace world. I am a pilot, so was my father and also my uncle. So, we have that little strain," he said.

"We should be curious about everything. You should have an open mind to everything and that is when you start to connect the dots," the LoP, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, added. -- PTI

