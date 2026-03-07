HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Helicopter with UP Dy CM onboard makes emergency landing in Lucknow

Sat, 07 March 2026
Share:
13:02
image
A helicopter flying to Kaushambi, with Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on board, had to undertake an emergency landing after it developed a technical snag soon after take off from Lucknow, sources said on Saturday.
 
According to a BJP leader close to Maurya, the deputy chief minister was going to Kaushambi to attend multiple events.
 
The chopper, with five persons including Maurya, his aide Vivek and two pilots, had taken off from Lucknow La Martiniere College ground helipad when it developed a snag.
 
"Smoke was noticed all inside the chopper soon after take off, forcing the pilots to opt for an emergency landing at the Lucknow airport," the BJP leader said.
 
Party leaders suggested Maurya was fine and would go to Kaushambi later in another helicopter.
 
A team of experts have been rushed in to identify the causes that led to smoke and forced the pilot to opt for an emergency landing. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'We did the right thing': Jaishankar on Iranian warships
LIVE! 'We did the right thing': Jaishankar on Iranian warships

'Indians have been good actors': US on Russian oil waiver
'Indians have been good actors': US on Russian oil waiver

The US has granted India permission to buy Russian oil already in transit to ease global supply pressures amidst the West Asia conflict. This decision comes after India agreed to halt sanctioned Russian oil purchases and substitute them...

Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in scribe murder case
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in scribe murder case

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, head of Dera Sacha Sauda, has been acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the 2002 murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, a verdict that is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 60 amid Iran war
LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 60 amid Iran war

Domestic LPG and commercial cylinder prices in India have seen a significant increase, driven by rising global energy costs linked to the conflict in West Asia. This marks the second price hike in less than a year, impacting households...

Nitish's Son To Plunge Into Politics
Nitish's Son To Plunge Into Politics

Nishant, a non-controversial figure, is like his father, an engineer.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO