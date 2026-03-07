Helicopter with UP Dy CM onboard makes emergency landing in Lucknow

13:02

A helicopter flying to Kaushambi, with Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on board, had to undertake an emergency landing after it developed a technical snag soon after take off from Lucknow, sources said on Saturday.

According to a BJP leader close to Maurya, the deputy chief minister was going to Kaushambi to attend multiple events.

The chopper, with five persons including Maurya, his aide Vivek and two pilots, had taken off from Lucknow La Martiniere College ground helipad when it developed a snag.

"Smoke was noticed all inside the chopper soon after take off, forcing the pilots to opt for an emergency landing at the Lucknow airport," the BJP leader said.

Party leaders suggested Maurya was fine and would go to Kaushambi later in another helicopter.

A team of experts have been rushed in to identify the causes that led to smoke and forced the pilot to opt for an emergency landing. -- PTI