Flipkart lays off 300 employees

Flipkart has asked about 250-300 employees to leave this year following performance reviews, according to people familiar with the matter.



The cuts represent roughly 2 per cent of the companys workforce -- same as the typical 1-2 per cent of employees the firm parts with annually, as part of routine performance management.



'Flipkart conducts regular performance reviews aligned with clearly defined expectations. As part of this process, a small percentage of employees may transition from the organisation. We are supporting affected employees with transition support,' Flipkart said in response to a query from Business Standard.



The company employs around 20,000 individuals.



Flipkart Internet, the companys marketplace arm, reported revenue of Rs 20,493 crore in fiscal 2024-2025, a 14 per cent increase from a year earlier, while net loss narrowed 37 per cent to Rs 1,494 crore.



The growth pace slowed from fiscal 2023-2024, when operating revenue rose 21 per cent, marking the second consecutive year the business expanded by more than 20 per cent.



Over the past two years, Flipkart has also streamlined its senior leadership ahead of a planned initial public offering. The company reportedly reduced its cadre of senior vice presidents to fewer than a dozen from 18 previously, while selectively hiring executives with more specialised mandates to fill roles vacated by departing leaders.



The Flipkart group recently named two senior executives -- Jason Chappel joined as vice president and group controller, while Amer Hussain was appointed vice president of supply chain for grocery and Flipkart Minutes.



The appointments reflect Flipkarts focus on strengthening leadership and governance capabilities, in line with its evolving scale and long-term growth ambitions. This includes the companys next phase of growth ahead of its planned IPO filing, according to sources.



The firm recently announced the appointment of Jane Duke as chief ethics and compliance officer (CECO) for the Flipkart group. In her new role, Duke will lead the groups ethics and compliance function and will be a key partner to the leadership team.



In December, Flipkart announced the appointment of former senior Meta executive Dan Neary to its board of directors. Neary brings extensive global technology and leadership experience to the board, and his appointment highlights Flipkarts commitment to strengthening governance.



It recently also hired Vipin Kapooria as vice president of business finance, and Yogita Shanbhag as vice president of human resources, among others.



-- Peerzada Abrar & Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard