      
FIR against Kerala man for calling Modi 'traitor' on SM

Sat, 07 March 2026
12:16
A case has been registered against a man for allegedly calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "traitor" on a social media post at Sreekandapuram in Kerala's Kannur, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the case was registered against Rajan C Kottoor, a native of Kottoor, on Friday following a complaint lodged by a BJP activist.

As per the FIR, the accused made the comment on a Facebook post on March 3, calling PM Modi a "traitor".

The FIR alleged that the accused defamed the Prime Minister and indulged in a provocative act with the intention of causing a riot.

The case has been registered under section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot and section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act for causing nuisance.

Police said the investigation began on Friday evening after the complaint was received.

The accused will be interrogated and the electronic device used to post the comment will be traced as part of the investigation, police added. -- PTI 

