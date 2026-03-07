HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ex-rapper Balendra Shah defeats 4-time Nepal PM Oli

Sat, 07 March 2026
19:09
Rashtriya Swatantrata Party leader and rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah 'Balen' defeated four-time prime minister K P Sharma Oli by a huge margin of about 50,000 votes in Nepal's Jhapa-5 constituency, the Election Commission said here.
 
The RSP leader and former Kathmandu Mayor, popularly known only as Balen is his party's prime ministerial candidate.
 
As of 6 pm, the RSP had won 62 seats from among the 78 for which results have been declared and leading in 60 seats.
 
Balen, 35, secured 68,348 votes against 74-year-old Oli's 18,734, the Election Commission (EC) said.
 
The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified MarxistLeninist) -- CPN-UML had projected Oli as the party's Prime Ministerial candidate.
 
Nepal voted on Thursday in the first general elections since the violent Gen Z protests last year that had demanded a generational change in politics and a corruption-free regime in the Himalayan nation. -- PTI 

