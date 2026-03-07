Bangladesh voted against radical Islamists; have hopes for Tarique: Taslima Nasrin

15:26

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party's huge mandate in the recent elections is more a reflection of the people's determination to keep Islamist radicals out of power than of the party's popularity, said Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin.





She said that having "Pakistan-backed radicals" like Jamaat-e-Islami as the principal opposition party also does not augur well for democratic and progressive values.





"You see huge crowds at Jamaat rallies. But that hasn't translated to votes. BNP's remarkable results reflect the Bangladeshi people's determination not to allow Pakistan-backed radicals like Jamaat coming to power. Also, the absence of Awami League made BNP the only viable choice for many voters," Nasrin told PTI Videos.





The BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, won a decisive mandate in February 2026, winning 209 of the 298 seats. Its allies picked up another three seats, giving the block a clear majority in the 299-member Jatiya Sansad (Bangladesh Parliament).





The Jamaat and allies could bag only 77, forming the opposition bloc.

The Lajja author expressed hopes that the political as well as law and order situation in the country will change for the better under the new prime minister Tarique Rahman.





"He has been speaking of taking everyone along, and ensuring security to minorities. Hopefully, the targeting of Hindus that was rampant under the interim government of Mohammad Yunus, will now cease," Nasrin said.





The 63-year-old, who currently lives in New Delhi, rued not being allowed to visit Kolkata, where she remains immensely popular as an author.





She was forced to leave the city and move to Sweden in 2008, following violent protests by the members of the All-India Minority Forum against her book Dwikhandito.