All Indian ships in West Asia safe

'All 35 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf region (24 west of the Strait of Hormuz and 11 east of the Strait, including the Gulf of Oman and adjoining areas) and three vessels in the Gulf of Aden are being continuously tracked through the LRIT National Data Centre at hourly intervals, with regular SITREPs being issued,' the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said after a review meeting on Friday chaired by Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar.





The meeting was attended by representatives of the Government of India, including the ministry of external affairs, Directorate General of Foreign Trade and ministry of petroleum and natural gas along with stakeholders from the shipping industry and trade organisations such as RIL, INSA, CSLA and FIEO.





The ministry said that enhanced monitoring and reporting mechanisms have been activated for Indian-flagged vessels, as well as foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian seafarers, to ensure continuous situational awareness and operational preparedness.





At the meeting, the shipping ministry also reviewed the status of vessels and cargo bound for Gulf Cooperation Council and West Asian destinations.





'Overall port operations across India remain stable. Ports have been directed to extend all necessary assistance to minimise hardships faced by exporters and ensure continuity of EXIM trade,' the ministry said.





Amid concerns of cargo build-up at ports due to uncertainty, the ministry said that additional storage space has been arranged wherever required, while refrigerated and perishable cargo consignments are being closely monitored to ensure priority handling where necessary.

