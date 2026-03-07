HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

All Indian ships in West Asia safe

Sat, 07 March 2026
Share:
10:53
image
Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the government is monitoring the situation of Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
 
'All 35 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf region (24 west of the Strait of Hormuz and 11 east of the Strait, including the Gulf of Oman and adjoining areas) and three vessels in the Gulf of Aden are being continuously tracked through the LRIT National Data Centre at hourly intervals, with regular SITREPs being issued,' the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said after a review meeting on Friday chaired by Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Government of India, including the ministry of external affairs, Directorate General of Foreign Trade and ministry of petroleum and natural gas along with stakeholders from the shipping industry and trade organisations such as RIL, INSA, CSLA and FIEO.

The ministry said that enhanced monitoring and reporting mechanisms have been activated for Indian-flagged vessels, as well as foreign-flagged vessels carrying Indian seafarers, to ensure continuous situational awareness and operational preparedness.

At the meeting, the shipping ministry also reviewed the status of vessels and cargo bound for Gulf Cooperation Council and West Asian destinations.

'Overall port operations across India remain stable. Ports have been directed to extend all necessary assistance to minimise hardships faced by exporters and ensure continuity of EXIM trade,' the ministry said.

Amid concerns of cargo build-up at ports due to uncertainty, the ministry said that additional storage space has been arranged wherever required, while refrigerated and perishable cargo consignments are being closely monitored to ensure priority handling where necessary.

-- Dhruvaksh Saha, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran launches 23rd wave of strikes against US bases
LIVE! Iran launches 23rd wave of strikes against US bases

India granted emergency docking to Iranian naval ship
India granted emergency docking to Iranian naval ship

India granted emergency docking to an Iranian ship, IRIS Lavan, in Kochi due to technical issues, accommodating its crew amidst regional naval activity and tensions.

Pakistani man convicted for plotting to kill Trump
Pakistani man convicted for plotting to kill Trump

A Pakistani man with ties to Iran has been convicted in a US court for plotting to assassinate former US President Donald Trump and other American politicians.

Satellite images suggest US airstrike hit Iran school
Satellite images suggest US airstrike hit Iran school

Satellite imagery and expert analysis suggest that a deadly explosion at a school in southern Iran last week was likely caused by a United States airstrike that also targeted a nearby compound linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard...

Never required permission to buy Russian oil: Officials
Never required permission to buy Russian oil: Officials

A senior government official asserts India's independence in purchasing Russian oil, stating that US sanctions waivers merely remove friction but do not dictate India's energy policy. The official highlights India's commitment to energy...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO