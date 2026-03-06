Won't disclose data on crude export to India: Russia

22:44

Russia will not disclose the data on crude oil export to India and keep it secret from 'too many ill-wishers', the Kremlin said on Friday.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comments came hours after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington has issued a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil, amid the West Asia conflict.





"No, of course, we're not going to provide any quantitative data for obvious reasons. That's the first thing. There are too many ill-wishers," Peskov said.





He was asked to comment on the Indian media reports about Moscow's ability to deliver 22 million barrels of crude in a week.





Earlier on Thursday, the Russian state TV presented a map showing multiple tankers on the move from the Arab Sea to the Bay of Bengal towards Indian refineries on the East Coast.





Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said his country was ready to ramp up crude supplies to India and China, which are hit by US-Israeli strikes on Iran and the virtual closure of oil transit via the Strait of Hormuz due to Tehran's retaliatory strikes. -- PTI