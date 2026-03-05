'US-India trade deal is almost at finish line'

00:52





Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran has virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).





India imports 88 percent of its crude oil needs and roughly half of its natural gas requirement.





These mostly come via the Strait of Hormuz.





"I hope India is thinking of alternate sources. I can't think of a better alternate source than the US, we want to cooperate with India," Landau said, speaking at the Raisina Dialogue.





"We will work with you to make sure that your energy needs are met in the short-term as well as the long-term," he said.





Landau said the US is an energy-rich country and it can be part of India's energy solution.





"We look forward to partnering on that," he said.





US President Donald Trump, while announcing a trade deal with New Delhi last month, claimed India has agreed to not procure crude oil from Russia. -- PTI

