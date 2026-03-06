Rupee falls 18 paise to close at 91.82 against US dollar

21:30

The rupee depreciated 18 paise against the US dollar on Friday to close at 91.82 against the American currency, as surging crude oil prices and a shift toward risk-aversion weighed on the currency.





Forex experts said the rupee is under pressure as the escalating Middle-East conflict drove demand for safe-haven assets.





Moreover, persistent foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities further dented investor sentiment.





However, the depreciation bias was contained to some extent following the US administration's decision to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil for 30 days, a move likely to ease pressure on global energy flows amid the ongoing war in West Asia.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at its previous session's closing level of 91.64 against the greenback and witnessed an intraday high of 91.59 and a low of 91.85 during the session.