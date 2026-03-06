Pilot killed in SU-30 crash was soon to get married

22:32

At Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht's home in Gurugram, preparations were underway for his wedding.





Then came a call on Friday afternoon that changed a time of celebration into that of mourning.





On the other end of the call was an Indian Air Force (IAF) official who informed the family that Sqn Ldr Vashisht was killed in Su-30 MKI crash in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.





Soon after receiving the call, some family members left for Assam, said Chandra Prakash, a relative of the family.





Sqn Ldr Vashisht's mother, however, is not yet aware of the loss.





She has been told that her son was injured in the jet crash, he said.





It is only a matter of time before she finds out. Friends and relatives started gathering at Sqn Ldr Vashisht's house in Sector 22B in Gurugram after learning about the crash.





According to a family friend, Sqn Ldr Vashisht hailed from Bhiwani district of Haryana. He is survived by his father Subedar Anand Prakash (retd), his mother Anita Devi, and a younger brother.





"Anuj completed his early education from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sector 14, Gurugram, and subsequently joined the Indian Air Force. His family was preparing for his wedding and his fiancee is also a pilot," Prakash said.





The IAF confirmed the deaths of Sqn Ldr Vashisht and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar on Friday, a day after their Su-30 MKI, which was on a training sortie, disappeared from the radar shortly after taking off from Jorhat airbase.





Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh and Haryana's Military and Paramilitary Welfare Minister Rao Narbir Singh condoled the loss of lives in the crash.





In their condolence messages, they said the nation will never forget the sacrifice of its brave sons.





Sqn Ldr Vashisht demonstrated indomitable courage, dedication and patriotism by sacrificing his life in the service of the nation. His supreme sacrifice will forever inspire the nation, they said. -- PTI