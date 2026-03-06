HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Missing Sukhoi-30 MKI crashes 60 km from Assam's Jorhat

Fri, 06 March 2026
Share:
08:59
image
A Su-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday. The IAF said the search operation for the aircraft is underway.
 
There is no information on the pilots of the aircraft.
 
The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, approximately 60 km from Jorhat, the IAF said in a brief statement.
 
Search operations are underway, it said.
 
Earlier, officials said the aircraft went missing shortly after taking off from the Jorhat airbase.
 
Communication with the Russian-origin aircraft was lost at 7:42 pm, they had said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will be involved in picking Iran's next leader: Trump
LIVE! Will be involved in picking Iran's next leader: Trump

Exclusive! Hamid Ansari On The Iran War
Exclusive! Hamid Ansari On The Iran War

'To suddenly give the impression of taking a position that is hostile to Iran, or, at least, not friendly to Iran, is not a good thing.'

India gets 30-day US waiver to buy Russian oil amid Iran war
India gets 30-day US waiver to buy Russian oil amid Iran war

Amidst escalating tensions with Iran, the US has granted India a temporary 30-day waiver to continue purchasing Russian oil, aiming to stabilise global energy markets and encourage future US oil imports by India.

Mumbai Student Arrested Over Terror Propaganda
Mumbai Student Arrested Over Terror Propaganda

The Maharashtra ATS has arrested an engineering student from Mumbai for allegedly sharing online propaganda material linked to banned terrorist organisations. Two others are under investigation.

IAF's Su-30 MKI that went after takeoff crashes 60 km away
IAF's Su-30 MKI that went after takeoff crashes 60 km away

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Assam during a training mission, prompting an immediate search operation for the missing pilots.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO