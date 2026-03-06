HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian refiners snap up Russian oil cargoes at sea

Fri, 06 March 2026
Indian refiners have begun snapping up millions of barrels of Russian oil floating in Asian waters after the United States granted a waiver allowing purchase of cargoes stranded at sea, but are seeking legal opinion on whether the exemption also permits buying from sanctioned entities, sources said.

The US has issued a 30-day waiver allowing India to buy Russian oil currently stuck at sea in an effort to keep global supplies flowing and temper further price increases.

Indian refiners have snapped up some 20 million barrels of Russian oil, mostly from non-sanctioned entities, they said, adding that the companies are seeking legal opinion if the waiver permits purchase of oil from even sanctioned entities.

They started buying Russian oil even before the US waiver came in as supplies from the Middle East were disrupted.

India had emerged as the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude after Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but its refiners began scaling back purchases in January amid pressure from Washington. 

The reduction helped New Delhi avoid a proposed 25 per cent tariff on its exports and clinch an interim trade deal with the United States.

A top oil ministry official said New Delhi never completely stopped buying oil from Russia as part of its policy to source energy needs from diversified sources.

At February end, before the US and Israel attacked Iran to trigger a wider conflict in the region, India bought some 1.04 million barrels per day of Russian oil.

This was lowest since November 2022 and half of peak 2.15 million barrels a day hit in May 2023.

The purchases, the official said, were from entities not sanctioned by the US.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Won't disclose data on crude export to India: Russia
LIVE! Won't disclose data on crude export to India: Russia

India granted emergency docking to Iranian naval ship
India granted emergency docking to Iranian naval ship

India granted emergency docking to an Iranian ship, IRIS Lavan, in Kochi due to technical issues, accommodating its crew amidst regional naval activity and tensions.

Never required permission to buy Russian oil: Officials
Never required permission to buy Russian oil: Officials

A senior government official asserts India's independence in purchasing Russian oil, stating that US sanctions waivers merely remove friction but do not dictate India's energy policy. The official highlights India's commitment to energy...

Gulf allies livid as US 'gave no notice' of Iran strike
Gulf allies livid as US 'gave no notice' of Iran strike

The United States is facing growing discontent from its Gulf allies after several countries in the region complained that they were not given advance notice of the US-Israel strike on Iran that triggered widespread retaliatory attacks,...

Exclusive! Hamid Ansari On The Iran War
Exclusive! Hamid Ansari On The Iran War

'To suddenly give the impression of taking a position that is hostile to Iran, or, at least, not friendly to Iran, is not a good thing.'

