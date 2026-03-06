Indian refiners snap up Russian oil cargoes at sea

23:41





The US has issued a 30-day waiver allowing India to buy Russian oil currently stuck at sea in an effort to keep global supplies flowing and temper further price increases.





Indian refiners have snapped up some 20 million barrels of Russian oil, mostly from non-sanctioned entities, they said, adding that the companies are seeking legal opinion if the waiver permits purchase of oil from even sanctioned entities.





They started buying Russian oil even before the US waiver came in as supplies from the Middle East were disrupted.





India had emerged as the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude after Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but its refiners began scaling back purchases in January amid pressure from Washington.





The reduction helped New Delhi avoid a proposed 25 per cent tariff on its exports and clinch an interim trade deal with the United States.





A top oil ministry official said New Delhi never completely stopped buying oil from Russia as part of its policy to source energy needs from diversified sources.





At February end, before the US and Israel attacked Iran to trigger a wider conflict in the region, India bought some 1.04 million barrels per day of Russian oil.





This was lowest since November 2022 and half of peak 2.15 million barrels a day hit in May 2023.





The purchases, the official said, were from entities not sanctioned by the US. -- PTI

