HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

India asks its citizens in UAE to remain vigilant, calm

Fri, 06 March 2026
Share:
00:58
image
India on Thursday issued an advisory, asking its citizens in the United Arab Emirates to remain vigilant, calm and adhere to the safety guidelines of the local authorities in view of the prevailing situation in the region. 

"The government of India continues to attach highest importance to safety and well being of the Indians abroad and is monitoring developments at the highest level," said the advisory issued by the embassy of India in Abu Dhabi. 

The Indian mission in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai remain in close touch with the UAE authorities and the community leaders to ensure well being of the Indian diaspora in the UAE, it said. 

"In view of the prevailing situation in the UAE and the region, all Indian Nationals currently in the UAE are advised to continue to remain vigilant, calm, adhere to the safety guidelines of the UAE authorities and also follow official advisories issued from time to time," it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Thriller! India Hold Off England Despite Bethell's Heroics
Thriller! India Hold Off England Despite Bethell's Heroics

India edged England by seven runs to reach the T20 World Cup final for the second successive time after Jacob Bethell's brilliant century went in vain.

T20 WC: India Edge England, Set Up Final With NZ
T20 WC: India Edge England, Set Up Final With NZ

Samson, Bumrah help India tide over England challenge to reach second successive T20 WC final

LIVE! 'US-India trade deal is almost at finish line'
LIVE! 'US-India trade deal is almost at finish line'

IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jet missing after Assam take-off
IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jet missing after Assam take-off

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet went missing shortly after taking off from Jorhat airbase in Assam, prompting a search and rescue operation.

IRIS Dena sinking: Navy sends 2 ships to assist Sri Lanka
IRIS Dena sinking: Navy sends 2 ships to assist Sri Lanka

The vessel sank on March 4, 2026, approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle, after reportedly being struck by a torpedo from a United States submarine.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO