India asks its citizens in UAE to remain vigilant, calm

"The government of India continues to attach highest importance to safety and well being of the Indians abroad and is monitoring developments at the highest level," said the advisory issued by the embassy of India in Abu Dhabi.





The Indian mission in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai remain in close touch with the UAE authorities and the community leaders to ensure well being of the Indian diaspora in the UAE, it said.





"In view of the prevailing situation in the UAE and the region, all Indian Nationals currently in the UAE are advised to continue to remain vigilant, calm, adhere to the safety guidelines of the UAE authorities and also follow official advisories issued from time to time," it said. -- PTI

