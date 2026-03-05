HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will file nomination for RS polls, says Nitish Kumar

Thu, 05 March 2026
11:30
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar announces he will file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls, ending his tenure as Bihar's longest-serving CM. Kumar may file his nomination papers at the state assembly around 11 am, they said.

BJP president Nitin Nabin will also file his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to be present at the time of filing of the nomination papers. 

State minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary had confirmed on Wednesday that Kumar was considering entering the Rajya Sabha, which would bring to an end his tenure as the longest-serving chief minister of the state. 

With Kumar likely to step down after leading the ruling NDA to a landslide victory in the 2025 assembly elections, a BJP leader is expected to take over the top post. If that happens, Bihar will get its first BJP chief minister -- the only Hindi heartland state where the party has not held the office so far.

