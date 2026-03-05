HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP: Doctor shot dead inside private hospital in Bijnor

Thu, 05 March 2026
23:58
A 45-year-old doctor was shot dead inside a private hospital here on Thursday evening, the police said. 

The accused fled the scene on a motorcycle after the incident, additional superintendent of police Prakash Kumar said. 

According to the ASP, Dr Rajkumar (45), the operator of Shivalaya Health Care on Dhampur Road in Nagina was shot dead. 

He was taken to the community health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said. 

Kumar said efforts are on to trace the accused, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said. -- PTI

