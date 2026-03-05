Trump desires to be involved in choosing Iran's next leader

23:44





In an exclusive interview with Axios, Trump said he wanted a role in the appointment of Iran's next leader, drawing a comparison to his involvement in political developments in Venezuela in January following the capture of its former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a US military operation.





He also criticised the possible succession of the son of the late supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, Mojtaba Khamenei, who is widely viewed as a leading contender for the position.





"They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela," Trump said, as quoted by Axios.





Trump described Mojtaba Khamenei as "unacceptable" and said he would prefer a leader who could bring "harmony and peace" to Iran, warning that a continuation of his father's policies could lead to renewed conflict with the United States in the future.





"Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran," the US President added, according to Axios.





According to reports, Iranian authorities have delayed announcing a successor after the death of Khamenei, though political signals from Tehran suggest a decision on the next supreme leader could come soon. -- ANI

