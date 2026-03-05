HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump desires to be involved in choosing Iran's next leader

Thu, 05 March 2026
23:44
President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his desire to be personally involved in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel joint military strike last week, as reported by Axios. 

In an exclusive interview with Axios, Trump said he wanted a role in the appointment of Iran's next leader, drawing a comparison to his involvement in political developments in Venezuela in January following the capture of its former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a US military operation. 

He also criticised the possible succession of the son of the late supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, Mojtaba Khamenei, who is widely viewed as a leading contender for the position. 

"They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela," Trump said, as quoted by Axios. 

Trump described Mojtaba Khamenei as "unacceptable" and said he would prefer a leader who could bring "harmony and peace" to Iran, warning that a continuation of his father's policies could lead to renewed conflict with the United States in the future. 

"Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran," the US President added, according to Axios. 

According to reports, Iranian authorities have delayed announcing a successor after the death of Khamenei, though political signals from Tehran suggest a decision on the next supreme leader could come soon. -- ANI

India edged England by seven runs to reach the T20 World Cup final for the second successive time after Jacob Bethell's brilliant century went in vain.

Samson, Bumrah help India tide over England challenge to reach second successive T20 WC final

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet went missing shortly after taking off from Jorhat airbase in Assam, prompting a search and rescue operation.

The vessel sank on March 4, 2026, approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle, after reportedly being struck by a torpedo from a United States submarine.

