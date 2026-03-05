HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TN Governor R N Ravi appointed Bengal Governor

Thu, 05 March 2026
23:30
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi/File image
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has been appointed West Bengal Governor and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) named new Bihar Governor as part of major gubernatorial appointments effected by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday night. 

Ravi succeeds C V Ananda Bose, who resigned earlier in the day. 

President Murmu has accepted Bose's resignation, a communique issued by her office said. 

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the functions of Governor of Tamil Nadu, it said. 

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt Governor of Delhi, has been appointed as Ladakh's LG in place of Kavinder Gupta, who has been named Himachal Pradesh Governor. 

Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been named Delhi LG, the communique said. Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been made Telangana Governor in place of Jishnu Dev Varma, who has been appointed Maharashtra Governor. 

Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as Nagaland Governor, the communique said. -- PTI

LIVE! TN Governor R N Ravi appointed Bengal Governor
