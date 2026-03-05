HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

The state which has the largest economy in India is...

Thu, 05 March 2026
Share:
16:43
image
Maharashtra's economy remains the country's largest with a nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) estimated at Rs 46.22 lakh crore in 2024-25, which is expected to grow to Rs 51 lakh crore as per the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the assembly on Thursday. 

 As per the survey, which was tabled in the assembly by minister of state for finance Ashish Jaiswal and in the council by MoS Pankaj Bhoyar, Maharashtra's per capita income at current prices is estimated at Rs 3,17,801 in 2024-25, which is expected to reach Rs 3,47,903 in 2025-26 , reflecting steady economic growth. Maharashtra accounts for the highest share of about 14 per cent in India's nominal GDP, followed by Tamil Nadu (9.4 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (9.0 per cent), it said. 

 Among the top ten state economies, Tamil Nadu has a nominal GSDP of about Rs 31.18 lakh crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (Rs 29.78 lakh crore), Karnataka (Rs 28.83 lakh crore) and Gujarat (Rs 27.03 lakh crore). Other states in the top ten include West Bengal (Rs 18.15 lakh crore), Rajasthan (Rs 17.04 lakh crore), Telangana (Rs 16.40 lakh crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 15.93 lakh crore) and Madhya Pradesh (Rs 15.03 lakh crore). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Azerbaijan slams Iran's drone attacks on its territory
LIVE! Azerbaijan slams Iran's drone attacks on its territory

$3 Billion a Week: The Cost of Israel's Iran War
$3 Billion a Week: The Cost of Israel's Iran War

The Israeli Finance Ministry has warned that the ongoing war with Iran could cost Israel an estimated NIS 9.4 billion (USD 3 billion approximately) per week under current restrictions on economic activities.

2nd Iranian ship heads towards Sri Lanka after US sub attack
2nd Iranian ship heads towards Sri Lanka after US sub attack

Amidst escalating regional tensions, Sri Lanka is carefully considering its response after a second Iranian ship requested entry into its waters following a reported US submarine attack on an Iranian frigate near Galle.

Only military conflict...: Modi's big remark amid US-Iran war
Only military conflict...: Modi's big remark amid US-Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a swift end to the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. He made the remarks after talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, where they...

Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? MEA clarifies
Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? MEA clarifies

India has firmly denied allegations that the US Navy is using its ports to launch attacks against Iran, reaffirming its commitment to strategic autonomy and non-alignment in international conflicts.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO