The state which has the largest economy in India is...

As per the survey, which was tabled in the assembly by minister of state for finance Ashish Jaiswal and in the council by MoS Pankaj Bhoyar, Maharashtra's per capita income at current prices is estimated at Rs 3,17,801 in 2024-25, which is expected to reach Rs 3,47,903 in 2025-26 , reflecting steady economic growth. Maharashtra accounts for the highest share of about 14 per cent in India's nominal GDP, followed by Tamil Nadu (9.4 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (9.0 per cent), it said.





Among the top ten state economies, Tamil Nadu has a nominal GSDP of about Rs 31.18 lakh crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (Rs 29.78 lakh crore), Karnataka (Rs 28.83 lakh crore) and Gujarat (Rs 27.03 lakh crore). Other states in the top ten include West Bengal (Rs 18.15 lakh crore), Rajasthan (Rs 17.04 lakh crore), Telangana (Rs 16.40 lakh crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 15.93 lakh crore) and Madhya Pradesh (Rs 15.03 lakh crore). -- PTI

Maharashtra's economy remains the country's largest with a nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) estimated at Rs 46.22 lakh crore in 2024-25, which is expected to grow to Rs 51 lakh crore as per the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the assembly on Thursday.