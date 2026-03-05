'Sri Lanka must follow its stance during 1971 B'desh war'

15:40





However it is yet awaiting the government's clearance. The government must immediately reveal what its stance is on this matter and if it is unable to make a decision it should refer to the decision made by Madam Sirimavo Bandaranaike during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 when she adapted a neutral policy allowing a Pakistan aircraft to refuel at the BIA after India closed its airspace to Pakistani aircraft in response to the conflict.





"The decision by then PM Sirimavo was made under humanitarian grounds and was driven by both necessity and friendship."





Sri Lanka on Thursday said it is deliberating appropriate action after a second Iranian ship has sought entry to its territorial waters, a day after a frigate belonging to the Islamic country was attacked near the island nation.





Sri Lanka on Wednesday said it had recovered over 80 bodies of Iranian sailors killed after a US submarine sank the Iranian frigate -- IRIS Dena -- off Galle, the island's southern coastal town.





Government spokesman and minister Nalinda Jayathissa was on Thursday responding to a query by the main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa in parliament about the second Iranian ship.





"We are aware of it and are contemplating action to safeguard all lives on board," Jayathissa said. "We are intervening to resolve this issue to safeguard regional peace."





The ship, according to Jayathissa, awaits in Sri Lanka's Extended Economic Zone (EEZ) but is out of its territorial waters.

Sri Lanka MP Namal Rajapaksa shares this on X: "It has been brought to our notice that another Iranian vessel is in Sri Lanka's Exclusive Economic Zone, just outside our territorial waters and has sought the government's permission to make an urgent port call.