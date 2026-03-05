Rupee rebounds from lowest level to settle 41 paise higher at 91.64 against USD

21:29





According to forex analysts, the Reserve Bank seems to have intervened to help the local currency from extreme volatility due to uncertainties on the ongoing war involving the US, Israel and Iran.





However, a firm dollar, rising crude oil prices and withdrawal of foreign funds kept the rupee under pressure, they said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 92.16 and touched an intraday high of 91.30 against the greenback.





The currency ended the session at 91.64 against the dollar, registering a gain of 41 paise from the previous closing level.





The Indian currency slumped 56 paise to close at its all-time low of 92.05 against US dollar on Wednesday, after logging a steep loss of 41 paise on Monday.





The forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of Holi. -- PTI

