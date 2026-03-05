HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rallies, protests banned in parts of central Kolkata till May 2

Thu, 05 March 2026
Share:
17:53
File image
File image
The Kolkata police imposed prohibitory orders banning rallies, demonstrations and other forms of assembly in parts of central Kolkata for 60 days to prevent possible disturbances to public tranquillity. 

According to a notification issued by Kolkata Police commissioner Supratim Sarkar, the order has been enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. 

The restriction will remain in force from March 4 to May 2, or until further orders, it said. 

The order was issued following inputs from credible sources that violent demonstrations could occur, potentially leading to large-scale disturbances and breach of peace in the area. 

The prohibited zone covers areas within the jurisdiction of Bowbazar police station, Hare Street police station and the Headquarters Traffic Guard, stretching from KC Das Crossing to Victoria House, the head office of CESC Limited, and adjoining areas, excluding Bentinck Street. 

The order prohibits any unlawful assembly of five or more persons and bans the carrying of lathis or any lethal or dangerous weapons in the specified area. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'No shortage of LPG, crude oil; India replenishing stocks'
LIVE! 'No shortage of LPG, crude oil; India replenishing stocks'

$3 Billion a Week: The Cost of Israel's Iran War
$3 Billion a Week: The Cost of Israel's Iran War

The Israeli Finance Ministry has warned that the ongoing war with Iran could cost Israel an estimated NIS 9.4 billion (USD 3 billion approximately) per week under current restrictions on economic activities.

2nd Iranian ship heads towards Sri Lanka after US sub attack
2nd Iranian ship heads towards Sri Lanka after US sub attack

Amidst escalating regional tensions, Sri Lanka is carefully considering its response after a second Iranian ship requested entry into its waters following a reported US submarine attack on an Iranian frigate near Galle.

Only military conflict...: Modi's big remark amid US-Iran war
Only military conflict...: Modi's big remark amid US-Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a swift end to the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. He made the remarks after talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, where they...

Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? MEA clarifies
Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? MEA clarifies

India has firmly denied allegations that the US Navy is using its ports to launch attacks against Iran, reaffirming its commitment to strategic autonomy and non-alignment in international conflicts.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO