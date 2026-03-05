Rallies, protests banned in parts of central Kolkata till May 2

17:53

File image





According to a notification issued by Kolkata Police commissioner Supratim Sarkar, the order has been enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.





The restriction will remain in force from March 4 to May 2, or until further orders, it said.





The order was issued following inputs from credible sources that violent demonstrations could occur, potentially leading to large-scale disturbances and breach of peace in the area.





The prohibited zone covers areas within the jurisdiction of Bowbazar police station, Hare Street police station and the Headquarters Traffic Guard, stretching from KC Das Crossing to Victoria House, the head office of CESC Limited, and adjoining areas, excluding Bentinck Street.





The order prohibits any unlawful assembly of five or more persons and bans the carrying of lathis or any lethal or dangerous weapons in the specified area. -- PTI

