'No shortage of LPG, crude oil; India replenishing stocks'

Thu, 05 March 2026
17:33
News agency ANI quoting government sources gives the status of India's fuel resources amid the West Asia conflict. 

-- India is in a very comfortable position in energy security. Current position of stock is comfortable. Stock is being replenished every day. 

-- No shortage of LPG or LNG. There is no shortage of Crude oil in the world. India is in touch with other suppliers as well.

-- Australia and Canada have also offered to sell gas to India. India is looking for other alternative sources also. Recently India signed a new contract with UAE and US.

-- India imports 195 MMSCMD of gas, out of that Qatar supplies only 60 MMSCMD, India looking for alternative markets to buy gas.

-- India is in talks with major oil producers and traders to buy crude and LPG.

-- India is in talks with International Energy Agency (IEA) and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

-- India in talks with USA to get insurance for ships. India is reviewing the energy situation twice a day.

$3 Billion a Week: The Cost of Israel's Iran War
$3 Billion a Week: The Cost of Israel's Iran War

The Israeli Finance Ministry has warned that the ongoing war with Iran could cost Israel an estimated NIS 9.4 billion (USD 3 billion approximately) per week under current restrictions on economic activities.

2nd Iranian ship heads towards Sri Lanka after US sub attack
2nd Iranian ship heads towards Sri Lanka after US sub attack

Amidst escalating regional tensions, Sri Lanka is carefully considering its response after a second Iranian ship requested entry into its waters following a reported US submarine attack on an Iranian frigate near Galle.

Only military conflict...: Modi's big remark amid US-Iran war
Only military conflict...: Modi's big remark amid US-Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a swift end to the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. He made the remarks after talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, where they...

Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? MEA clarifies
Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? MEA clarifies

India has firmly denied allegations that the US Navy is using its ports to launch attacks against Iran, reaffirming its commitment to strategic autonomy and non-alignment in international conflicts.

