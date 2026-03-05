'No shortage of LPG, crude oil; India replenishing stocks'

17:33

News agency ANI quoting government sources gives the status of India's fuel resources amid the West Asia conflict.





-- India is in a very comfortable position in energy security. Current position of stock is comfortable. Stock is being replenished every day.





-- No shortage of LPG or LNG. There is no shortage of Crude oil in the world. India is in touch with other suppliers as well.





-- Australia and Canada have also offered to sell gas to India. India is looking for other alternative sources also. Recently India signed a new contract with UAE and US.





-- India imports 195 MMSCMD of gas, out of that Qatar supplies only 60 MMSCMD, India looking for alternative markets to buy gas.





-- India is in talks with major oil producers and traders to buy crude and LPG.





-- India is in talks with International Energy Agency (IEA) and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).





-- India in talks with USA to get insurance for ships. India is reviewing the energy situation twice a day.