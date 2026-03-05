Nitish files papers for RS polls in Amit Shah's presence

14:02





JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar's "wish to become a Rajya Sabha member" has paved the way for the formation of a new government, with the BJP now appearing poised to have its "own CM" in the only Hindi heartland state where the post has eluded the party. The writing had been on the wall ever since the BJP emerged as the single largest party, with 89 seats, in the assembly polls held less than four months ago, outperforming the JD(U) for the second time after 2020.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.