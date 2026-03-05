Nehru Trophy Boat Race in Kerala's Alappuzha to be held on Aug 22

18:03

File image





The race is a popular annual event that draws large numbers of tourists from across the globe to witness the competition.





The decision was taken at a meeting of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) Society Executive Committee, chaired by Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese, held at the Collectorate Conference Hall in Alappuzha on Thursday, an official release said.





The committee noted that organising the water festival during the Onam season would benefit spectators and tourists, including expatriates, it said.





It was also decided to find additional sponsors for this year's event and to complete the preparatory work well in advance.





The sponsorship categories and the budget will be finalised at the next meeting, the release said.





The meeting also decided to organise more charitable activities under the leadership of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society, it added.





District police chief M P Mohanachandran, municipal chairperson Molly Jacob, former MLA C K Sadasivan, irrigation executive engineer Vinod Kumar, executive committee members and officials attended the meeting. -- PTI

The 72nd Nehru Trophy Boat Race will be held on August 22 at the Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha, officials said on Thursday.