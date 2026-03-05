HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Murder accused ends life in police custody in Ranchi, 5 cops suspended

Thu, 05 March 2026
22:34
A man, accused of killing a 12-year-old boy, allegedly hanged himself in police custody in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Thursday, officials said.

Following the incident, Ranchi SSP suspended five policemen, while departmental proceedings have been recommended against two.

The deceased has been identified as Jagai Munda (45), a resident of Saiko in Khunti district.

The incident took place at Namkum police station. Munda's body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

DSP and Ranchi police spokesperson Amar Pandey said, "A probe committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The deceased was accused of killing a 12-year-old boy."

According to police, Munda hanged himself with the help of a blanket cover that had been given to him in view of the mild cold.

Munda had an alleged illicit relationship with a 32-year-old woman, the mother of 12-year-old boy, in Khunti for about six years, according to a police statement.

After Munda's wife came to know about her husband's illicit relationship, the woman stopped meeting him.

Munda had a quarrel with the woman on March 1 near BIT Mesra railway track, and he had threatened her that he would kill her son if she avoided him, the statement said. -- PTI

