MP villagers pelt stones at Gujarat police vehicle probing liquor case

Four police personnel from Gujarat had arrived in Kattiwada area here on March 3 to probe a liquor smuggling case, superintendent of police Raghuvansh Kumar Singh told PTI.





"Villagers in the tribal-dominated area were angry over the death of a youth in Gujarat and alleged the police there had not investigated the case properly. They thought the police team had arrived to arrest them in that case. Due to this misunderstanding, some of them pelted stones at the vehicle, smashing its window. However, no Gujarat police personnel was injured," he said.





Of the 20 persons who pelted stones, one has been arrested and search for others is underway, the SP informed.





Gujarat is a dry state sharing a border with MP's Alirajpur district, which is frequently affected by cases of alcohol smuggling there, as per officials. -- PTI

