Moscow will do everything to make US-Israel ops against Iran 'impossible': Lavrov

Thu, 05 March 2026
22:00
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov/File image
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov/File image
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday said that Moscow will do everything possible to create conditions that would make any US-Israel military operations against Iran "impossible" amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

During his remarks at the ambassadors' round-table amid the ongoing crisis, Lavrov said Russia would continue engaging in dialogue with regional countries as well as with the international community, including members of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations General Assembly, to prevent further military escalation.

"Russia will do everything to create an atmosphere that will make US and Israeli operations against Iran impossible," Lavrov said.

"We will continue to dialogue with these countries and include other countries and international communities of the UNSC and UNGA to make these operations impossible," he added.

He also proposed a moratorium on attacks that lead to civilian casualties in the Middle East, stressing the need to prevent harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Referring to the ongoing military actions, Lavrov questioned the objectives of the operation, saying that even American politicians have not clearly defined its ultimate goal. -- ANI

