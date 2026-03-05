HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maybe a/c hijacked: JD-U supporters on Nitish heading to RS

Thu, 05 March 2026
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election, paving the way for a new Chief Minister in the state, has taken Janata Dal (United) workers and supporters by surprise. 

The JD (U) workers and supporters, protesting outside the Chief Minister's residence in Patna, refused to believe that Nitish Kumar has decided to give up the Chief Minister post. 

"It is possible that his account has been hijacked," a JDU worker said, reacting to Nitish Kumar's confirmation on a post on X. Another worker said that they will organise a protest if CM Nitish Kumar doesn't change his decision. 

"Nitish Kumar cannot insult the public's mandate. There is a huge pressure on him as part of a major conspiracy," another supporter said. Another supporter seemed distraught at Nitish Kumar's decision and urged him to remain CM. "This is heartbreaking. Nitish Kumar has been serving the people of Bihar from the student movement to this day... The people of Bihar consider him their family. No one else besides Nitish Kumar can be the Chief Minister here. We want Nitish Kumar to remain the CM," he said.

Nitish Kumar has confirmed that he will be heading to the Rajya Sabha and will file his nomination in the current cycle of elections. The 75-year-old further said that the new Cabinet would have his full support. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Iran conflict has reached our backyard, PM says nothing'
LIVE! 'Iran conflict has reached our backyard, PM says nothing'

It's official! Nitish to move to RS, to quit as Bihar CM
It's official! Nitish to move to RS, to quit as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar's decision to contest the Rajya Sabha elections signals the end of his long-standing tenure as Bihar's Chief Minister, paving the way for a potential BJP leader to take the helm.

Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? MEA clarifies
Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? MEA clarifies

India has firmly denied allegations that the US Navy is using its ports to launch attacks against Iran, reaffirming its commitment to strategic autonomy and non-alignment in international conflicts.

Why taxis, autos, trucks in Maha are going off roads today
Why taxis, autos, trucks in Maha are going off roads today

Transporters across Maharashtra have announced a statewide strike to protest against e-challans and other issues, potentially disrupting transport services including school buses and commercial vehicles.

57% Americans disapprove of Trump's performance: Poll
57% Americans disapprove of Trump's performance: Poll

A new poll indicates that President Donald Trump's approval rating is suffering as economic anxieties and the rising cost of living weigh heavily on US voters, revealing deep political divides and widespread dissatisfaction with the...

