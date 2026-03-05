Man killed in clash over stray splash of colour during Holi celebration in Delhi

20:22

Preliminary information suggests the dispute was triggered by a stray splash from a balloon filled with coloured water, they said.





The deceased, identified as Tarun, succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, they added.





According to the police, the incident was reported on Wednesday when a fight broke out between members of two families in the locality.





Several people from both sides sustained injuries in the clash.





Family members of the deceased said an 11-year-old girl who was playing Holi at the terrace of the house threw a water balloon at her relatives below.





The balloon fell on the road and burst, splashing some coloured water onto a woman from the other family, which belongs to a different community.





According to Tarun's grandfather, Maan Singh, the woman allegedly began hurling abuses and picked a fight over the incident.





He claimed that although the matter appeared to have subsided, members of the other family later gathered and allegedly assaulted Tarun when he was returning home after celebrating Holi.





"They thrashed Tarun brutally. When he was lying on the road, a big stone was thrown on his chest," Singh alleged.





Tarun's uncle Ramesh alleged that Tarun had no idea about the clash and was returning home when he was attacked. -- PTI

