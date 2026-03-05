HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India pays condolences at Iran embassy in Delhi

Thu, 05 March 2026
17:29
The Iranian flag at half mast at the embassy
The Iranian Embassy in Delhi has lowered its flag to half-mast following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was killed in Israeli and US strikes. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on behalf of Government of India, signed the Condolence Book at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi today, and offered condolences to the slain Supreme Leader of Iran. 

Tehran had entered negotiations with the United States despite doubts about the intentions of the Americans, but was attacked before the set timeline. Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of Iran to India said on Thursday.

Speaking about the ongoing tensions involving United States, Israel and Iran, Fathali in a conversation with ANI, said Iran had recently lost a great figure, describing the late Ayatollah Khameni as a guiding force who always advised the country to stand on the "right side of history." 

He said the leader believed in standing for principles and that Iran continued to follow that approach. "We have lost a great figure, our leader, our father and always his eminence advised us to try our best to stand on the right side of history. I believe that his eminence stood on the right side of history, and he received his reward. We entered the negotiation table in spite of knowing their intentions, but they set the time; before that, they attacked, and we announced that we would respond," the Iranian envoy said.

