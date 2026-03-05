HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight from Vijayawada cancelled due to snag

Thu, 05 March 2026
A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight from here was cancelled on Thursday due to a technical snag, and passengers were later ferried to the Telangana capital on alternate flights via Bengaluru. 

The flight, 6E 7297, was scheduled to depart for Hyderabad at 10.40 am. Vijayawada Airport Director Lakshmikanth Reddy said the aircraft, which had arrived from Hyderabad, developed a technical snag after reaching the bay. 

"It landed from Hyderabad. After landing and taxiing to the bay, a technical snag developed, and the flight was cancelled," Reddy told PTI. 

He said the aircraft remains grounded in Vijayawada and can be ferried back only after the required spare part is brought in and repairs are carried out. 

Reddy added that all passengers were accommodated on subsequent flights as per their travel plans. 

An IndiGo executive said Hyderabad-bound passengers were rerouted via Bengaluru and offered onward connections from the Karnataka capital. 

The passengers had not boarded the aircraft when the technical snag was detected. 

Among those affected was Andhra Pradesh energy minister G Ravi Kumar, who had to cancel his plan to attend the wedding of the Telangana deputy chief minister's son. -- PTI

