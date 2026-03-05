HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Huge betrayal of people's mandate: Cong on Nitish move to RS

Thu, 05 March 2026
With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announcing that he will be contesting the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress on Thursday said a "leadership coup and regime change orchestrated by G2" has taken place and is a "huge betrayal" of the mandate of the people. 

Kumar on Thursday announced that he will be contesting the Rajya Sabha polls, bringing the curtain down on his tenure as the longest-serving CM of Bihar. He said the new government that will be formed in the state will have his full cooperation and guidance. 

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "What the Indian National Congress had been saying often during the Bihar election campaign has now come to pass." 

"A leadership coup and regime change orchestrated by G2 has taken place. It is, in many ways, a huge betrayal of the mandate of the people," Ramesh said on X. 

Earlier, Kumar, expressing gratitude to the people of the state, said, "For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity." 

Kumar said that from the very beginning of his parliamentary journey, he wanted to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. "In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time," he said. 

With Kumar stepping down after leading the ruling NDA to a landslide victory in the 2025 assembly elections, a BJP leader is expected to take over the top post. If that happens, Bihar will get its first BJP chief minister - the only Hindi heartland state where the party has not held the office so far. PTI

