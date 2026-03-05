HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Female egg donation racket: IVF centre in Nashik sealed, probe panel formed

Thu, 05 March 2026
Share:
20:06
File image/Pixabay.com
File image/Pixabay.com
Authorities in Maharashtra's Nashik have sealed an in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) centre here in connection with the alleged illegal human egg extraction and surrogacy racket, and also set up an inquiry committee, officials said on Thursday.

A racket involved in the alleged illegal human egg extraction and sale in Thane district's Badlapur came to light recently.

In some of the documents recovered in Badlapur, the mention of Malti IVF Centre in Nashik was found. 

As a result, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has sealed that centre, the officials said.

A squad of the civic health department raided the IVF centre located in the Mumbai Naka area of Nashik on Wednesday and recovered documents from there. 

The authorities also cancelled the registration of the IVF centre and sealed it, they said.

An inquiry committee has been set up for a detailed inquiry and checking of the documents taken in custody from the centre and the inquiry report will clarify whether violation of rules was on at the Nashik centre or not, the officials added.

"Some irregularities were going on at the IVF centre. Therefore, action has been taken against it. The centre has been sealed and documents have been seized," NMC's chief health officer Dr Vijaykumar Devkar said.

The racket came to light in Badlapur after a woman complained that she had not been paid for an egg donation. This led to a raid on the residence of the alleged kingpin, Sulakshana Gadekar (44), where hormonal injections were recovered. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Semis Update: Back to back half-tons for Samson
T20 WC Semis Update: Back to back half-tons for Samson

LIVE! Will send special envoy for mediation: China on conflict
LIVE! Will send special envoy for mediation: China on conflict

Who Will Be BJP's First CM In Bihar?
Who Will Be BJP's First CM In Bihar?

It now has become clear that he will have to quit his post.

Modi, Macron Discuss West Asia Situation
Modi, Macron Discuss West Asia Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the escalating situation in West Asia, emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability in the region.

'Even China...': BJP slams Congress for blindly backing Iran
'Even China...': BJP slams Congress for blindly backing Iran

The BJP has criticised the Congress party for allegedly prioritising its vote bank and outdated ideologies over India's national interest and citizen safety in its foreign policy approach towards Iran.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO