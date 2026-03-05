EC grants registration to TMC ex-leader Humayun Kabir's party

19:00





The party will now have to publish advertisements in newspapers announcing the formation of the new political organisation, he said.





If no objections are raised within the stipulated period, the EC will grant it full recognition as a political party, after which the party can apply for an election symbol.





The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal had earlier recommended the registration of Kabir's party to the poll panel.





Sources in the CEO's office had indicated that all procedural requirements for registration had been completed.





"The party has fulfilled all the necessary conditions required for recognition as a political party, and a recommendation for its registration was sent to the Election Commission," the source at the poll body said.





Although officials had suggested that the process could take up to 15 days if all formalities were in order, the commission approved the registration earlier than expected.





Notably, Kabir had announced the name of his new political party on December 22 last year and also unveiled its manifesto. -- PTI

The Election Commission has granted registration to West Bengal's Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir's political outfit, Aam Janata Unnayan Party, marking a key step towards its formal recognition as a party, a senior official said on Thursday.