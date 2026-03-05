HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'China's GDP growth going down but India can't celebrate'

Thu, 05 March 2026
Share:
17:22
image
The Congress on Thursday said there are clear downward pressures on China's GDP growth which are now structural in nature but there is nothing for India to celebrate as its economy is much larger and the trade deficit with India is rising. 

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said China has just announced its GDP growth target for 2026-30 at 4.5 per cent-5 per cent, the first time in almost four decades that it has dropped below 5 per cent. 

"It is now stressing 'quality' of growth anchored in technological innovation. There is, however, no room for celebration here since the Chinese economy is almost four and a half to five times larger than India's," Ramesh said in a post on X. 

"There are clearly downward pressures on China's GDP growth that are now structural in nature. But at the same time China's trade surplus is at record levels that shows that exports continue to be a key pillar of its economic strategy. India's trade deficit with China, for example, reached new highs in 2025," the Congress leader said. 

China on Thursday lowered its GDP target to 4.5 to 5 per cent for this year in the face of Trump's trade tariff war, the worsening global crisis following the US-Iran war and headwinds in the domestic economy, owing to property market slump and unemployment crisis. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'No shortage of LPG, crude oil; India replenishing stocks'
LIVE! 'No shortage of LPG, crude oil; India replenishing stocks'

$3 Billion a Week: The Cost of Israel's Iran War
$3 Billion a Week: The Cost of Israel's Iran War

The Israeli Finance Ministry has warned that the ongoing war with Iran could cost Israel an estimated NIS 9.4 billion (USD 3 billion approximately) per week under current restrictions on economic activities.

2nd Iranian ship heads towards Sri Lanka after US sub attack
2nd Iranian ship heads towards Sri Lanka after US sub attack

Amidst escalating regional tensions, Sri Lanka is carefully considering its response after a second Iranian ship requested entry into its waters following a reported US submarine attack on an Iranian frigate near Galle.

Only military conflict...: Modi's big remark amid US-Iran war
Only military conflict...: Modi's big remark amid US-Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a swift end to the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. He made the remarks after talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, where they...

Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? MEA clarifies
Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? MEA clarifies

India has firmly denied allegations that the US Navy is using its ports to launch attacks against Iran, reaffirming its commitment to strategic autonomy and non-alignment in international conflicts.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO