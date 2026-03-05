HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Change of guard ceremony to shift to new timing from Saturday

Thu, 05 March 2026
22:52
The change of guard ceremony will shift to a new timing, from 8 am, beginning this Saturday, the President's office has said. 

The ceremony is a military tradition held every week (on Saturday) to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguard (PBG) to take charge. 

"The change of guard ceremony, which takes place every Saturday at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, will shift to a new timing, ie, from 08:00 am to 09:00 am from this Saturday (March 7, 2026)," it said in a statement. 

The PBG, raised in 1773, is the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army. It is a regiment carrying out ceremonial duties for the President of India. 

The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers. -- PTI

