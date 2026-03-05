HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top gainers today

Thu, 05 March 2026
18:30
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Thursday, closing higher by more than 1 per cent in line with a rebound in global equities after recent sharp losses due to the conflict in West Asia. 

Snapping its four-day decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 899.71 points or 1.14 percent to settle at 80,015.90. 

During the day, it surged 1,187.64 points or 1.50 percent to 80,303.83. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 285.40 points or 1.17 percent to end at 24,765.90, ending its three-day falling streak. 

From the Sensex pack, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics and InterGlobe Aviation were among the major gainers. -- PTI

