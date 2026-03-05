HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengal Guv Bose, Ladakh LG Gupta quit in surprise move

Thu, 05 March 2026
21:03
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose/File image
In a surprise development, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta resigned from their posts on Thursday. 

Bose stepped down in New Delhi days before the announcement of Assembly election dates in West Bengal, triggering speculation over the timing of his decision. 

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was "shocked' by the sudden move. 

She added that R. N. Ravi, the Governor of Tamil Nadu and former deputy National Security Adviser, would hold additional charge of West Bengal following Bose's resignation. 

Bose, who took charge as Governor of West Bengal on November 17, 2022, confirmed the decision to PTI. 

"Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years. That is enough for me," he said. 

He did not disclose the reason behind his resignation or whether any political factors influenced the move. 

Meanwhile, Gupta's resignation ends a brief tenure in Ladakh, according to media reports. 

He had taken oath as the Lieutenant Governor on July 18, 2025, becoming the third administrator of the Union Territory since its formation. -- With PTI inputs



