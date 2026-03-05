5.28 crore vehicles on road in Maharashtra

16:39





The total number of motor vehicles stood at 5.28 crore as of January 1, 2026, compared to 4.88 crore at the beginning of the last year. There were 41,000 vehicles per one lakh population in the state as of Janaury 1.





There were 3.78 crore motorcycles, scooters and mopeds, accounting for the largest share of registered vehicles. Light motor vehicles (cars, jeeps, station wagons and taxis) numbered 77.10 lakh. The state also has 12.96 lakh auto-rickshaws, 15.93 lakh tractors, 5.20 lakh trailers, 2.01 lakh buses and 26,002 ambulances as of January 2026, as per the survey data. The number of vehicles per kilometre of road length in the state stood at 153, while the vehicle density per lakh population was 41,000, the survey said. PTI

The number of motor vehicles on road in Maharashtra increased by 40 lakh or 8.2 per cent in 2025, said the Econonic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the legislative assembly ahead of the state budget.