HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

5.28 crore vehicles on road in Maharashtra

Thu, 05 March 2026
Share:
16:39
image
The number of motor vehicles on road in Maharashtra increased by 40 lakh or 8.2 per cent in 2025, said the Econonic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the legislative assembly ahead of the state budget. 

The total number of motor vehicles stood at 5.28 crore as of January 1, 2026, compared to 4.88 crore at the beginning of the last year. There were 41,000 vehicles per one lakh population in the state as of Janaury 1. 

There were 3.78 crore motorcycles, scooters and mopeds, accounting for the largest share of registered vehicles. Light motor vehicles (cars, jeeps, station wagons and taxis) numbered 77.10 lakh. The state also has 12.96 lakh auto-rickshaws, 15.93 lakh tractors, 5.20 lakh trailers, 2.01 lakh buses and 26,002 ambulances as of January 2026, as per the survey data. The number of vehicles per kilometre of road length in the state stood at 153, while the vehicle density per lakh population was 41,000, the survey said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Azerbaijan slams Iran's drone attacks on its territory
LIVE! Azerbaijan slams Iran's drone attacks on its territory

$3 Billion a Week: The Cost of Israel's Iran War
$3 Billion a Week: The Cost of Israel's Iran War

The Israeli Finance Ministry has warned that the ongoing war with Iran could cost Israel an estimated NIS 9.4 billion (USD 3 billion approximately) per week under current restrictions on economic activities.

2nd Iranian ship heads towards Sri Lanka after US sub attack
2nd Iranian ship heads towards Sri Lanka after US sub attack

Amidst escalating regional tensions, Sri Lanka is carefully considering its response after a second Iranian ship requested entry into its waters following a reported US submarine attack on an Iranian frigate near Galle.

Only military conflict...: Modi's big remark amid US-Iran war
Only military conflict...: Modi's big remark amid US-Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a swift end to the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. He made the remarks after talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, where they...

Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? MEA clarifies
Is US using Indian ports to strike Iran? MEA clarifies

India has firmly denied allegations that the US Navy is using its ports to launch attacks against Iran, reaffirming its commitment to strategic autonomy and non-alignment in international conflicts.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO