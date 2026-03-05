281 flights cancelled as India monitors West Asia situation: Govt

23:54





As of March 5, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate on Thursday by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled.





Passengers are advised to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines.





"The ministry of civil aviation continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia. As of 5 March, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines," the MoCA posted on X.





"A dedicated Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) is functioning 24x7 to provide real-time passenger support. A total of 1,461 grievances have been addressed during this period through AirSewa, social media platforms, and dedicated helpline calls, in coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders," the ministry added.





For assistance, passengers may reach out to the ministry's PACR helpline numbers: 011-24604283 / 011-24632987.





Earlier on Wednesday, the ministry of civil aviation said that special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers in the Gulf region as tensions in West Asia rise. -- ANI

