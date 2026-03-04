West Asia conflict: Govt opens dedicated control room in Delhi

22:03





This control room will provide necessary support and guidance for study, employment, business, tourism, or other reasons, the official said.





In case of emergency or general assistance, individuals or their families may contact the control room, he said, adding that assistance will be provided in coordination with the Government of India and other relevant agencies.





The control room can be contacted on 011-26772005 and mphelpdeskgulf@gmail.com.





A dedicated WhatsApp number (9818963273) has also been activated.





The state government has appealed to all residents living in Gulf countries to use the provided communication channels if necessary, the official added. -- PTI

