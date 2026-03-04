HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
West Asia conflict: Govt opens dedicated control room in Delhi

Wed, 04 March 2026
22:03
Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, a control room has been set up at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi to provide round-the-clock assistance to the state's citizens living in Gulf countries, an official said on Wednesday. 

This control room will provide necessary support and guidance for study, employment, business, tourism, or other reasons, the official said. 

In case of emergency or general assistance, individuals or their families may contact the control room, he said, adding that assistance will be provided in coordination with the Government of India and other relevant agencies. 

The control room can be contacted on 011-26772005 and mphelpdeskgulf@gmail.com. 

A dedicated WhatsApp number (9818963273) has also been activated. 

The state government has appealed to all residents living in Gulf countries to use the provided communication channels if necessary, the official added. -- PTI

