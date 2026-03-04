US bombing the negotiation table out of spite: Iran

14:53

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi





In a post on X, Araghchi said, " When complex nuclear negotiations are treated like a real estate transaction, and when big lies cloud realities, unrealistic expectations can never be met. The outcome? Bombing the negotiation table out of spite. Mr. Trump betrayed diplomacy and Americans who elected him."





Earlier at a news conference in the White House, Trump described the Islamist Regime as 'crazy people' who would have used a nuclear weapon had they had access to it. "If we didn't do what we're doing right now, you would've had a nuclear war and they would've taken out many countries because you know what? They're sick people. They're mentally ill, sick people. They're angry. They're crazy. They're sick. These people are crazy -- and if they had a nuclear weapon, they would've used it," he said in a news conference on Tuesday night (local time).





His view was echoed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who said that the world would be a better place once the radicals had no access to weapons of destruction. -- ANI

