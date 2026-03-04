Toxic's release postponed for 3 months over Middle East crisis

11:33





The team had already planned a big trailer launch event in Bengaluru on March 8, with media from across the country. Promotions were in place, and the first song, titled 'Tabaahi,' was also ready to release on March 2. However, the makers decided to pause all promotional activities in view of the situation.





In an official statement, the production houses shared that after years of "dedicated labor," they were excited to release the film in March. However, they said the "current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East," has affected their plan to reach the widest audience. -- ANI

Actor Yash's fans may have to wait a little longer to watch his upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' in theatres. The film, which was earlier slated to release on March 19, will not hit cinemas as planned. The makers have decided to push the release date of the action-thriller to June 4, 2026, due to rising tensions in the Middle East.