HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Toxic's release postponed for 3 months over Middle East crisis

Wed, 04 March 2026
Share:
11:33
image
Actor Yash's fans may have to wait a little longer to watch his upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups' in theatres. The film, which was earlier slated to release on March 19, will not hit cinemas as planned. The makers have decided to push the release date of the action-thriller to June 4, 2026, due to rising tensions in the Middle East. 

The team had already planned a big trailer launch event in Bengaluru on March 8, with media from across the country. Promotions were in place, and the first song, titled 'Tabaahi,' was also ready to release on March 2. However, the makers decided to pause all promotional activities in view of the situation.

In an official statement, the production houses shared that after years of "dedicated labor," they were excited to release the film in March. However, they said the "current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East," has affected their plan to reach the widest audience. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'No evidence of Iran building nuclear bomb'
LIVE! 'No evidence of Iran building nuclear bomb'

Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz
Iran claims 'complete control' of Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims control of the Strait of Hormuz and reports striking a US destroyer, escalating tensions in the Middle East following retaliatory strikes between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?
Was Modi briefed on Iran attack during Israel visit?

Israel initiated military action against Iran shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, capitalising on a fleeting opportunity and years of strategic preparation, according to Israel's ambassador to India.

Khamenei's son elected Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report
Khamenei's son elected Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has been chosen to assume control of the country.

CIA station in Saudi Arabia hit in drone attack
CIA station in Saudi Arabia hit in drone attack

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia and the US consulate in Dubai were reportedly targeted by suspected Iranian drone attacks amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO