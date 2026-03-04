HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee slumps 69 paise to all-time low of 92.18 against USD

Wed, 04 March 2026
Share:
10:10
image
Rupee slumped 69 paise to an all-time low of 92.18 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, as a sharp spike in crude oil prices amid geopolitical tensions following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict weighed on investor sentiment. Forex traders said the domestic currency is under severe pressure due to a sharp spike in crude oil prices, with Brent Crude crossing the USD 82 per barrel level in futures trade in the wake of the Iran crisis, which dented investor sentiments. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MEA sets up Special Control Room amid West Asia crisis
LIVE! MEA sets up Special Control Room amid West Asia crisis

Khamenei's son elected Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report
Khamenei's son elected Iran's new Supreme Leader: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has been chosen to assume control of the country.

'This War Is Only About Iran's Fight For Survival'
'This War Is Only About Iran's Fight For Survival'

'Strikes into the Gulf countries are proof that the security guarantees offered by the US are ineffective and that the Gulf countries cannot rely on American security assurances for their safety.'

Is The Dubai Dream Over?
Is The Dubai Dream Over?

Dubai's core promise -- that it is an oasis untouched by regional storms -- has been tested in full public view.The coming months will show whether investors view the attacks as a short-lived disruption or a deeper signal of lasting...

Qatar cuts gas supplies to Indian industry
Qatar cuts gas supplies to Indian industry

Qatar, India's largest supplier of imported natural gas, has declared force majeure on deliveries following a halt in production in the wake of an Iranian drone strike -- a disruption that has led to a cut in supplies to Indian industry...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO